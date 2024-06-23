Peshawar man shoots woman dead before taking own life in Rickshaw

ISLAMABAD – A double tragedy occured in Peshawar as a man killed a woman, before taking his own life after heated argument in a rickshaw.

Local police said altercation between a man and a woman riding in a rickshaw led to deadly incident in Aman Chowk.

The bodies of both persons were shifted to the hospital and the investigation of the incident is underway.

Rickshaw driver told media that the man and the woman were having argument and the man shot the woman first and then ended his life with a hand weapon.

The details about the couple and police investigations are yet to made public.