Shabbir Jan's daughter Yashmera marries Raamish Bin Aamir; See wedding pictures

Yashmeera Jan, a rising face in showbiz industry and daughter of senor actor Shabbir Jan tied the knot with Dr. Raamish Bin Aamir.
The actress exchanged vows in a star-studded ceremony attended by industry insiders including Humayun Saeed, Behroze Sabzwari and others. The event occurred on Saturday night, and the pictures and clips of the wedding are all over the internet.
Snaps and videos from event showcased couple's joyous occasion. Yashmeera looked stunning in an ivory ensemble complemented by elegant jewelry and immaculate hair and makeup, while groom opted for a stylish gold Shalwar Kurta for Nikah ceremony.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 23, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.7
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.85
|73.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.98
|748.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.7
|917.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.75
|731.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.21
|317.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
