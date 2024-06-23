Search

Shabbir Jan's daughter Yashmera marries Raamish Bin Aamir; See wedding pictures

Web Desk
12:01 PM | 23 Jun, 2024
Shabbir Jan's daughter Yashmera marries Raamish Bin Aamir; See wedding pictures

Yashmeera Jan, a rising face in showbiz industry and daughter of senor actor Shabbir Jan tied the knot with Dr. Raamish Bin Aamir.

The actress exchanged vows in a star-studded ceremony attended by industry insiders including Humayun Saeed, Behroze Sabzwari and others. The event occurred on Saturday night, and the pictures and clips of the wedding are all over the internet.

Snaps and videos from event showcased couple's joyous occasion. Yashmeera looked stunning in an ivory ensemble complemented by elegant jewelry and immaculate hair and makeup, while groom opted for a stylish gold Shalwar Kurta for Nikah ceremony.

