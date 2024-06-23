Another KP lawmaker storms grid station to forcibly restore power

Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan Zair Khan along with his supporters, forcefully restored electricity to the Sararoogh area of Upper Waziristan.

The country's remote area saw dramatic scenes as power was restored amid extended hours of load shedding due to losses.

A clip surfaced online, showing MNA Zair Khan entering Jandula Grid Station, where he activated the power supply, and announced a new 12-hour rotation plan for power distribution between FR Jandula and Upper Waziristan.

The lawmaker also assured public of uninterrupted power supply and stationed his men at the grid station to oversee operations.

The clip of the incident circulated widely on social media, showing the MNA taking charge and his supporters applauding his actions.





