Shabbir Jan's daughter Yashmera makes acting debut

Pakistani actor Shabbir Jan has cemented a special place in Lollywood owing to his diverse characters and impeccable acting skills all these years. Jan, who is not the only actor in the household, is ecstatic to share the screen with his daughter Yashmera Jan and pass down his legacy.

Given that both of Yashmera's parents are actors, the up-and-coming actress debuted in a comedy-drama Hum Sab Ajeeb Se Hai where she portrayed Jan's daughter, much to the expectations of critics and her parents alike.

The father-daughter duo is sharing the screen with Hina Dilpazer, Faiza Saleem, and Ahmed Hassan.

Zindagi Dhoop Tum Ghana Saya, Kaafir, Cheekh, Qayamat, Ishqiya, Pehli Si Mohabbat, and Dobara are some of the notable works of Jan.