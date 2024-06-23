From Tharparkar to Times Square: Folk music sensation Mai Dhai's musical journey shines in NYC

Pakistan's sensational folk artist from Tharparkar Mai Dhai has graced New York's Times Square Billboard.

Mai Dhai, who modernized traditional Thari music, made it to Times Square, New York as her unique style and strong voice garnered international acclaim, starting with her performance at the Lahooti Live Sessions a decade back.

In previous years, the singer from poverty-stricken district of Tharparkar expanded international presence by participating in SXSW Music Festival in US. During this trip, Mai Dhai also performed at City University Graduate Center in New York, exposing her talent to a wider audience.

Mai Dhai first rose to national fame after Coke Studio Season 8. Her songs like Aankhaṛli Phaṛookai and Kadi Ao Ni received widespread praise, establishing her as a prominent figure in the country's music scene.

Her journey from the remote Tharparkar region to global recognition is a testament to her exceptional talent and commitment to folk music.

Mai's musical journey started in her childhood, and she has become a symbol of cultural resilience, representing Manganhar community's fading traditions.

Despite facing social pressures, she remained committed to her art. The story of Mai Dhai reflects the rich cultural heritage of Thar and the need to preserve it for future.