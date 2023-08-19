Search

Jannat Mirza’s hot photoshoot from Dubai desert goes viral

Web Desk 11:32 AM | 19 Aug, 2023
Source: jannatmirza/Instagram

Internet sensation Jannat Mirza enjoys a huge fan following as TikToker is known for drop-dead looks which made her a fan favourite.

The Tere Bajre Di Rakhi star has an alluring social media feed that keeps netizens hooked and, lately, her gorgeous looks from Dubai went viral. The popular face on social media, known for her viral Tiktok clips, is an avid social media user who shares her moments with fans on a regular basis.

Having a good time in UAE, Jannat was spotted enjoying a luxury desert safari in Dubai as she treated herself to a truly luxurious trip. Social media users were in awe, courtesy of Jannat’s beautiful Arabic look.

She dropped the clip, flaunting her look in her signature Arabic scarf as she exudes an air of elegance and style. The clicks create a visually stunning look that highlights her fashion-forward approach and unique sense of style. Let's be clear, I don't trust anyone anymore, Jannat captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_)

Meanwhile, pictures and videos raked in thousands of reactions as her fans filled the comment section with heart emojis.

Jannat Mirza regrets turning down lead roles in Parizaad and Hum Kahan Kay Sachey Thay

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

