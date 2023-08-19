Jannat Mirza’s hot photoshoot from Dubai desert goes viral

Internet sensation Jannat Mirza enjoys a huge fan following as TikToker is known for drop-dead looks which made her a fan favourite.
The Tere Bajre Di Rakhi star has an alluring social media feed that keeps netizens hooked and, lately, her gorgeous looks from Dubai went viral. The popular face on social media, known for her viral Tiktok clips, is an avid social media user who shares her moments with fans on a regular basis.
Having a good time in UAE, Jannat was spotted enjoying a luxury desert safari in Dubai as she treated herself to a truly luxurious trip. Social media users were in awe, courtesy of Jannat’s beautiful Arabic look.
She dropped the clip, flaunting her look in her signature Arabic scarf as she exudes an air of elegance and style. The clicks create a visually stunning look that highlights her fashion-forward approach and unique sense of style. Let's be clear, I don't trust anyone anymore, Jannat captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, pictures and videos raked in thousands of reactions as her fans filled the comment section with heart emojis.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 19, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.4
|303.95
|Euro
|EUR
|327.5
|330.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|83.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.1
|80.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|784.55
|792.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|42.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|330.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.67
|38.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.62
|967.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.71
|64.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.71
|338.21
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,300 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs176,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 206,249.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Karachi
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Quetta
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Attock
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Multan
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.