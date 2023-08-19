Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 12-member caretaker cabinet sworn in at Governor House

PESHAWAR – The country’s northwestern region swore in a caretaker cabinet under Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan, tasking the new members to run the region until fresh elections, which are delayed till next year as constituency boundaries are redrawn.

A dozen members of the interim government, including nine ministers and two advisers and a special assistant, were sworn in at the Governor's House.

Governor Ghulam Ali administered the oath-taking ceremony which was attended by KP caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan and others.

Justice (r) Irshad Qaiser, Ahmad Rasool Bangash, Syed Masud Shah, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Asif Rafiq, Dr Najeebullah, Dr Mohammad Qasim Jan, Justice (r) Arshad Hussain Shah and Syed Aamir Abdullah, Dr Riaz Anwar and Dr Sarfaraz Ali Shah and Zafarullah Khan take oath.

Earlier this month, members of the previous caretaker setup stepped down.