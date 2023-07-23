Search

Pakistan

ECP orders removal of KP interim minister for violating election laws

Web Desk 09:58 AM | 23 Jul, 2023
ECP orders removal of KP interim minister for violating election laws
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued an order for the removal of Shahid Khattak, the caretaker Transport Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), due to his violation of the electoral body’s code of conduct pertaining to election laws.

In a statement released late on Saturday, the ECP instructed the interim Chief Minister of KP, Azam Khan, to dismiss Shahid Khattak from his ministerial position and the provincial cabinet.

The decision to take action against the minister came to light after media reports revealed that Khattak had addressed a political rally in Nowshera. In response, the provincial election commissioner of KP requested a report on the minister’s participation and speech during the public meeting.

The ECP spokesperson stressed the importance of all incumbent governments adhering to the law and providing full cooperation to the commission to ensure elections are conducted fairly, transparently, and without bias. The commission does not grant permission to any incumbent government or minister to take part in electoral campaigns. Any violation will result in legal action, the spokesperson added.

The interim government came into power in January of this year when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissolved the provincial assembly prematurely to pressure the ruling coalition led by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to call for snap elections in the country. Initially, the interim cabinet consisted of 14 ministers, including Shahid Khattak and others who were sworn in on January 26.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Islamabad airport being outsourced for 15 years, says Aviation Minister Saad Rafique

10:31 PM | 21 Jul, 2023

ECP says 'fully prepared' to hold elections by Oct 11 if NA dissolves on Aug 12

10:15 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Ukraine Foreign Minister arrives in Pakistan on maiden visit

12:06 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Ukraine's foreign minister due in Pakistan tomorrow

06:50 PM | 19 Jul, 2023

Islamabad court adjourns Toshakhana criminal case against Imran Khan at ECP’s request

10:12 AM | 14 Jul, 2023

Gulbar Khan elected new chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan

01:58 PM | 13 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

ECP orders removal of KP interim minister for violating election laws

09:58 AM | 23 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 23, 2023

09:11 AM | 23 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 23, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 23 , 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM) 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.65
Euro EUR 323 326
UK Pound Sterling GBP 323 326
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.75
Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 201
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.45 755.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 221.5 224.5
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.17 926.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.75 178.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.21 77.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 327.4 329.9
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 23, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (23 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Karachi PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Islamabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Peshawar PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Quetta PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Sialkot PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Attock PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Gujranwala PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Jehlum PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Multan PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Bahawalpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Gujrat PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Nawabshah PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Chakwal PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Hyderabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Nowshehra PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Sargodha PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Faisalabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Mirpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: