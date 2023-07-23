ECP orders removal of KP interim minister for violating election laws

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued an order for the removal of Shahid Khattak, the caretaker Transport Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), due to his violation of the electoral body’s code of conduct pertaining to election laws.

In a statement released late on Saturday, the ECP instructed the interim Chief Minister of KP, Azam Khan, to dismiss Shahid Khattak from his ministerial position and the provincial cabinet.

The decision to take action against the minister came to light after media reports revealed that Khattak had addressed a political rally in Nowshera. In response, the provincial election commissioner of KP requested a report on the minister’s participation and speech during the public meeting.

The ECP spokesperson stressed the importance of all incumbent governments adhering to the law and providing full cooperation to the commission to ensure elections are conducted fairly, transparently, and without bias. The commission does not grant permission to any incumbent government or minister to take part in electoral campaigns. Any violation will result in legal action, the spokesperson added.

The interim government came into power in January of this year when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissolved the provincial assembly prematurely to pressure the ruling coalition led by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to call for snap elections in the country. Initially, the interim cabinet consisted of 14 ministers, including Shahid Khattak and others who were sworn in on January 26.