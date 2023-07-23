Punjab cabinet approves 35pc hike in salaries

LAHORE: The Punjab caretaker cabinet on Saturday gave its approval to a series of key decisions. Firstly, it sanctioned a 35 per cent salary increase for government officials in grades 1-16 and a 30 per cent raise for employees in grades 17-22. The salary hike will be implemented based on the current basic salary of the government servants.

Additionally, 'caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presiding over the cabinet meeting, also greenlit a 17.5 per cent increase in pensions for retirees.

Addressing the concern of rising sugar prices, CM Naqvi directed the implementation of “lasting measures” to curb sugar smuggling and stabilize commodity prices.

Furthermore, the cabinet provided its principal approval for the acquisition of two new helicopters for Rescue 1122. One of these helicopters will serve as an air ambulance, while the other will be deployed for rescue operations during floods and other emergencies.

To address potential flood situations, the cabinet sanctioned Rs4.40 billion for the irrigation department to cover essential expenditures. In this regard, a special ministerial committee was formed to expedite decision-making.

The CM expressed appreciation for the Punjab government and the military leadership, acknowledging their effective strategy in handling rescue activities in flood-affected areas and maintaining law and order during Muharram.

As a preventive measure against potential floods, the cabinet decided to evacuate localities along the River Ravi’s pathway, ensuring timely relocation of residents in those areas.

The cabinet also granted approval for the establishment of the Board of Management of the Institute of Public Health under the Punjab Medical and Health Institution Act 2023. Additionally, notifications for the BoG were issued under Section 1(3) of the Punjab Medical Teaching Institution (Reforms) Act 2020 and Section 7 of the Medical Institution Act.

In the Annual Development Programme, the construction of the Multan railways gate and a flyover on the Shujabad expressway were given the green light.

Lastly, the cabinet approved an amendment to the transfer policy of Excise and Taxation to ease the process for the general public.