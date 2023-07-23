Search

Punjab cabinet approves 35pc hike in salaries

Web Desk 11:06 AM | 23 Jul, 2023
LAHORE: The Punjab caretaker cabinet on Saturday gave its approval to a series of key decisions. Firstly, it sanctioned a 35 per cent salary increase for government officials in grades 1-16 and a 30 per cent raise for employees in grades 17-22. The salary hike will be implemented based on the current basic salary of the government servants.

Additionally, 'caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presiding over the cabinet meeting, also greenlit a 17.5 per cent increase in pensions for retirees.

Addressing the concern of rising sugar prices, CM Naqvi directed the implementation of “lasting measures” to curb sugar smuggling and stabilize commodity prices.

Furthermore, the cabinet provided its principal approval for the acquisition of two new helicopters for Rescue 1122. One of these helicopters will serve as an air ambulance, while the other will be deployed for rescue operations during floods and other emergencies.

To address potential flood situations, the cabinet sanctioned Rs4.40 billion for the irrigation department to cover essential expenditures. In this regard, a special ministerial committee was formed to expedite decision-making.

The CM expressed appreciation for the Punjab government and the military leadership, acknowledging their effective strategy in handling rescue activities in flood-affected areas and maintaining law and order during Muharram.

As a preventive measure against potential floods, the cabinet decided to evacuate localities along the River Ravi’s pathway, ensuring timely relocation of residents in those areas.

The cabinet also granted approval for the establishment of the Board of Management of the Institute of Public Health under the Punjab Medical and Health Institution Act 2023. Additionally, notifications for the BoG were issued under Section 1(3) of the Punjab Medical Teaching Institution (Reforms) Act 2020 and Section 7 of the Medical Institution Act.

In the Annual Development Programme, the construction of the Multan railways gate and a flyover on the Shujabad expressway were given the green light.

Lastly, the cabinet approved an amendment to the transfer policy of Excise and Taxation to ease the process for the general public.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 23, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 23 , 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM) 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.65
Euro EUR 323 326
UK Pound Sterling GBP 323 326
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.75
Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 201
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.45 755.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 221.5 224.5
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.17 926.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.75 178.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.21 77.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 327.4 329.9
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 23, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (23 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Karachi PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Islamabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Peshawar PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Quetta PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Sialkot PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Attock PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Gujranwala PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Jehlum PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Multan PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Bahawalpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Gujrat PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Nawabshah PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Chakwal PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Hyderabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Nowshehra PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Sargodha PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Faisalabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636
Mirpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,636

