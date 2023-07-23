Heavy monsoon rains kill over a dozen people in Punjab, KP

LAHORE – Nearly a dozen people, including children, have been killed in rain-related incidents triggered by a new weather system.

Punjab, KP and other regions witnessed heavy downpour with thunderstorm, while weather division has forecast more torrential rain in the coming days.

Two boys have died in Lahore, first case occurred in Do Moria Pull where a boy drowned, while another 12-year-old boy drowned near Thokar Niaz Baig.

Meanwhile, three people were died due to electrocution in Pakpattan and another deadly incident claimed life of infant in the Sikandar Chowk area.

Besides Punjab, several incidents were reported in part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. At least five people were killed, and over a dozen suffered injuries in Mansehra and Chitral districts in land sliding incidents.

Heavy downpours in Mansehra and other regions wreaked havoc and destroyed several houses.

The majority of the casualties were mainly due to electrocution and building collapses, per reports.