Twitter set to free its blue bird as Elon Musk announces to change company’s logo

SAN FRANCISCO – Tech billionaire Elon Musk, has announced several ways he will transform Twitter, and in one such development, the SpaceX chief decided to change the company’s logo.

Unveiling his new plan to rebrand the microblogging platform, Musk said “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”.

He said, “If a good enough X logo is shared tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow”.

He further shared a clip of what he wants the new logo to look like, and later, saying it should have been done a long time ago.

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Earlier this year, Twitter bird was replaced by the Shiba Inu dog – the famous meme dog – which even skyrocketed meme coin's value.

The world's richest man is believed to be a person with an innovative approach which even took him to buy Twitter for a whopping $44 billion and merged the social media giant into an entity called X Corp.

The social app with over 350 million users however faced back-to-back blows since Musk’s takeover as the platform first removed much of its staff including top engineers. Later, the ad revenue plunged, and now the application is moving in another direction to generate funds.

Twitter announces several moves including paid legacy move to create alternatives to advertising, but cannot match the other apps.