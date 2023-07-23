International ride-hailing service Yango is finally here in Pakistan

Search

Technology

Web Desk 03:11 PM | 23 Jul, 2023
The team behind Yango, the international ride-hailing service, held an exclusive launch event for the service in Pakistan. The service recently began its operations in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad after a successful launch in Lahore. 

The launch event was to declare the arrival of the service in Pakistan, which has established itself as one of the leading players in the mobility sector across Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America, in countries such as UAE, Norway, Finland, Bolivia, Peru, Morocco, and Algeria, including a strong presence in Sub-Saharan Africa. 

After global success, Yango next aims to target the South Asian demographic, starting with Pakistan. The service has already started introducing its contemporary and, cost-effective ride-hailing service to the Pakistani economy and plans to further expand its operations..

The Yango app can be downloaded in various languages, including English and Urdu. Users enjoy the convenience of booking rides to their preferred destinations using both cars and motorbikes. The service stands apart from its other counterparts by offering the convenience of making multiple stops during a ride and making more than one booking from the same cellular device.

By leveraging geolocation technology, the app precisely detects the user's location and promptly links them with the nearest driver, minimizing wait times. The app currently operates on a cash-only system and automatically estimates the fare for each trip based on the user's provided destination address.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, was the Chief Guest at the event. Dr Sidra Iqbal fulfilled hosting duties for the event that was held in Khursheed Mahal, Avari Lahore. Popular singer and performer Natasha Baig entertained the attendees with her powerful vocals. 

Yango promises to be a transportation service that will result in hassle-free and smooth user experiences. With its unique features and an exciting discount on the first three rides, Yango is set to be the next big thing in the ride-hailing service of Pakistan.

