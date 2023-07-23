Storm on Twitter after heavy rains cause giant potholes on Lahore’s Canal Road

LAHORE – Several sinkholes broke out on a key road in Lahore on Saturday following heavy rains that destroyed the infrastructure.

Several sinkholes appeared on Canal Road, a major thoroughfare used by hundreds of thousands on a daily basis. As the sinkhole opened, people crossing the artery filmed the devastating visuals and shared them online, which triggered a new debate.

The surroundings of the Canal Road near Garden Town underpass also become fragile which prompted the authorities to cordon off the road for any traffic. Local media however reported no accidents occurred due to these sinkholes.

Officials maintained that renovation of the main road will start as soon as the showers will stop, and the removal of inundated water.

As the clips went online, social media users, journalists, and activists lamented the poor construction and called for action against construction companies.

جس ٹھیکیدار نے یہ سڑک بنائی تھی اس سے جرمانہ وصول کر کے سڑک کی مرمت کی جائے، یہ کام صرف ایک ہفتے میں ہو سکتا ہے @CMShehbaz @MohsinnaqviC42 https://t.co/yg8ObqhsYH — Hamid Mir حامد میر (@HamidMirPAK) July 23, 2023

لاہور کینال روڈ کے حالات۔ شہباز شریف اور وہاب ریاض کو لمبے جوتے پہن کر یہاں کھودنا چاہیے۔۔!! pic.twitter.com/E0F2uJX59R — Muhtaram khan (@MuhtaramKhan) July 22, 2023

اسی لئے بارش کے دوران آج مسلم ٹاون لاہور کے قریب كینال روڈ پر اچانک بڑے بڑے گھڑے پڑ گئے۔ لاہور کو پیرس بنانے والوں کو شرم پھر نہیں آئی... — Zaka Ullah (@ZakaUll18388978) July 22, 2023

This is not the first such incident as dozens of sinkholes have opened in Lahore in previous years mostly in monsoon seasons as the city continues to receive showers for the last several weeks.