Storm on Twitter after heavy rains cause giant potholes on Lahore’s Canal Road

LAHORE – Several sinkholes broke out on a key road in Lahore on Saturday following heavy rains that destroyed the infrastructure.
Several sinkholes appeared on Canal Road, a major thoroughfare used by hundreds of thousands on a daily basis. As the sinkhole opened, people crossing the artery filmed the devastating visuals and shared them online, which triggered a new debate.
The surroundings of the Canal Road near Garden Town underpass also become fragile which prompted the authorities to cordon off the road for any traffic. Local media however reported no accidents occurred due to these sinkholes.
Officials maintained that renovation of the main road will start as soon as the showers will stop, and the removal of inundated water.
As the clips went online, social media users, journalists, and activists lamented the poor construction and called for action against construction companies.
جس ٹھیکیدار نے یہ سڑک بنائی تھی اس سے جرمانہ وصول کر کے سڑک کی مرمت کی جائے، یہ کام صرف ایک ہفتے میں ہو سکتا ہے @CMShehbaz @MohsinnaqviC42 https://t.co/yg8ObqhsYH— Hamid Mir حامد میر (@HamidMirPAK) July 23, 2023
لاہور کینال روڈ کے حالات۔ شہباز شریف اور وہاب ریاض کو لمبے جوتے پہن کر یہاں کھودنا چاہیے۔۔!! pic.twitter.com/E0F2uJX59R— Muhtaram khan (@MuhtaramKhan) July 22, 2023
موٹر وے کا ساری زندگی کریڈٹ لینا اگر جائز سمجھ آتا ہے تو لاہور میں کینال روڈ کی ایسی تعمیر کی ذمہ داری کس کے کھاتے میں ڈالی جائے.@masoodch6 @DrNafeesBhutta1 @iihtishamm @PTIofficial @PmlnMedia @PPPPunjab_SM #ImranKhanPTI #Lahore #LahoreRain pic.twitter.com/nFdUTaf7IE— KHADIMBUTTAR (@capitalupdatepk) July 22, 2023
اسی لئے بارش کے دوران آج مسلم ٹاون لاہور کے قریب كینال روڈ پر اچانک بڑے بڑے گھڑے پڑ گئے۔ لاہور کو پیرس بنانے والوں کو شرم پھر نہیں آئی...— Zaka Ullah (@ZakaUll18388978) July 22, 2023
This is not the first such incident as dozens of sinkholes have opened in Lahore in previous years mostly in monsoon seasons as the city continues to receive showers for the last several weeks.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 23 , 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|323
|326
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|323
|326
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|221.5
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.4
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Karachi
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Quetta
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Attock
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Multan
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
