Pakistan PM launches ‘Sehatmand Ghiza, Tandrusti Sadaa’ campaign to promote clean, healthy diet

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has introduced Pakistan’s first ‘Sehatmand Ghiza, Tandrusti Sadaa’ campaign aimed to educate citizens about food consumption and healthy lifestyle.

The premier shared a post, announcing to start drive to inform consumers about the total calories included in the daily food. Sharif linked public health with the provision of a clean and healthy diet.

PM stressed on right to learn about the food ingredient, so people can eat better. Meanwhile, the government said the extensive campaign was being carried out across the country in joint venture with food authorities.

عوام کی اچھی صحت کا صاف اور صحت مند خوراک سے گہرا تعلق ہے۔

یہ عوام کا حق ہے کہ انہیں یہ معلوم ہو کہ ان کو فراہم کردہ خوراک میں کیا اجزا شامل کیے گئے ہیں تاکہ وہ بہتر اور شفاف معلومات کی بنا پر اپنی خوراک کا انتخاب کر سکیں۔ میری ہدایت پر "صحت مند غذا ۔تندرستی سدا " مہم کا پورے… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 23, 2023

Sharif further said food under the recommendations of the WHO would be shared on packaged food items to aware people of the food.

He further mentioned reducing trans-fat acids to cope with rise in cardiac and other medical conditions. PM pinned hope that the campaign would be a harbinger for a healthy future.