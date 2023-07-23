Pakistan PM launches ‘Sehatmand Ghiza, Tandrusti Sadaa’ campaign to promote clean, healthy diet

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has introduced Pakistan’s first ‘Sehatmand Ghiza, Tandrusti Sadaa’ campaign aimed to educate citizens about food consumption and healthy lifestyle.
The premier shared a post, announcing to start drive to inform consumers about the total calories included in the daily food. Sharif linked public health with the provision of a clean and healthy diet.
PM stressed on right to learn about the food ingredient, so people can eat better. Meanwhile, the government said the extensive campaign was being carried out across the country in joint venture with food authorities.
عوام کی اچھی صحت کا صاف اور صحت مند خوراک سے گہرا تعلق ہے۔— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 23, 2023
یہ عوام کا حق ہے کہ انہیں یہ معلوم ہو کہ ان کو فراہم کردہ خوراک میں کیا اجزا شامل کیے گئے ہیں تاکہ وہ بہتر اور شفاف معلومات کی بنا پر اپنی خوراک کا انتخاب کر سکیں۔ میری ہدایت پر "صحت مند غذا ۔تندرستی سدا " مہم کا پورے…
Sharif further said food under the recommendations of the WHO would be shared on packaged food items to aware people of the food.
He further mentioned reducing trans-fat acids to cope with rise in cardiac and other medical conditions. PM pinned hope that the campaign would be a harbinger for a healthy future.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 23 , 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|323
|326
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|323
|326
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|221.5
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.4
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Karachi
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Quetta
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Attock
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Multan
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
