PTI will take to the streets to protest against ‘foreign conspiracy’
Khan says freedom struggle begins again today against 'foreign conspiracy of regime change'
ISLAMABAD – Deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired a meeting of the PTI core committee today to chalk out the party's future strategy, a day after he was ousted from power following defeat in no-confidence voting.
The meeting was held at Khan’s Banigala residence hours after the party chairman was voted out. PTI leaders briefed the media about the party strategy, saying they refused to accept ‘foreign plotted conspiracy’.
PTI has decided to launch a movement against the Sharif-led government and decided to withdraw its lawmakers from Parliament.
Former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said PTI will launch a movement against the upcoming government across Pakistan. People of South Asian country expect Imran Khan to take to the streets against this foreign conspiracy and launch a struggle, he said, adding if we disappointed the nation, it would be a betrayal.
Peaceful protest across all cities:— PTI (@PTIofficial) April 10, 2022
1) Lahore: Sunday 8:00
From Garden town KFC to Liberty Big City
2) Sialkot @ Rang-Pura Chowk
Sunday, 9.00PM
3) Sahiwal @ Mazdoor Pulli
May be Sunday, 9.30PM
4 ) Karachi Rashid Minhas Road Millenium Mall Sunday 9:00 PM#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور
He also mentioned that the core committee has recommended that we should step down from the assemblies. Chaudhry mentioned that many members have already tendered their resignations. In the next, phase we will ask them to submit more resignations, he said.
Senior PTI leader said there is no other solution to this turmoil but to hold new elections.
Earlier in the day, Senator Faisal Javed Khan said, "Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan will chair the core committee meeting of the party today insha'ALLAH."
"Imran Khan will announce the future course of action." The PTI leader ended his tweet with a slogan of 'Pakistan Zindabad' [Long Live Pakistan].
Imran Khan becomes the first prime minister in the country's history to be vetoed out of his office as a result of a no-confidence motion.
Late Sunday, the opposition succeeded in its month-long efforts to oust Imran Khan from the prime minister's office as 174 members of the National Assembly voted against him deciding his fate after a lot of drama in the National Assembly.
