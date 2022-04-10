‘Freedom struggle begins against foreign conspiracy,’ Imran Khan says in first comments after ouster

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan says the freedom struggle against the foreign conspiracy of regime change begins today, in his first statement after he was ousted through a no-confidence vote.

In a tweet on Sunday, the PTI chairman said: “Pakistan became an independent state in 1947, but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change.”

Khan added that “It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty and democracy”.

The cricketer turned politician also held his first political meeting earlier today at Banigala a day after his rule came to an unceremonious end.

PTI’s Shahbaz Gill also shared a picture on the microblogging platform. Khan, donning a black t-shirt and sunglasses, can be seen sitting on the far end of a conference table as the PTI core committee deliberates party’s plan.

The meeting was called as PTI decides to withdraw its lawmakers from the National Assembly and launch a movement against the upcoming government.