‘Freedom struggle begins against foreign conspiracy,’ Imran Khan says in first comments after ouster
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan says the freedom struggle against the foreign conspiracy of regime change begins today, in his first statement after he was ousted through a no-confidence vote.
In a tweet on Sunday, the PTI chairman said: “Pakistan became an independent state in 1947, but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change.”
Khan added that “It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty and democracy”.
Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty & democracy.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 10, 2022
The cricketer turned politician also held his first political meeting earlier today at Banigala a day after his rule came to an unceremonious end.
PTI’s Shahbaz Gill also shared a picture on the microblogging platform. Khan, donning a black t-shirt and sunglasses, can be seen sitting on the far end of a conference table as the PTI core committee deliberates party’s plan.
Chairman PTi chairing CEC meeting in banigala pic.twitter.com/aS2toX1i3G— Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) April 10, 2022
The meeting was called as PTI decides to withdraw its lawmakers from the National Assembly and launch a movement against the upcoming government.
