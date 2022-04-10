Pakistani celebrities react to Imran Khan’s ouster

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani celebrities are coming forward in support of Imran Khan who has been removed as prime minister of Pakistan through a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

As members and leaders of opposition parties went out into the streets to celebrate Khan’s ouster, many of showbiz stars took to social media to express sympathy with the PTI chairman.

Several actors were left in shock while others expressed hope for a better tomorrow.

Yumna Zaidi shared Nisar main teri galiyon ke, a poem by Faiz Ahmad Faiz, on Instagram.

Bilal Qureshi shared a snap of cricketer turned politician and wrote 'Pakistan lost'.

Sadia Ghaffar said, "This is a sad night for democracy. Imran Khan was the best thing that could happen to Pakistan."

Comedian Zaid Ali called the day of the NA vote as the ‘darkest day’ in the history of Pakistan. "We as a nation have lost our most precious asset. I salute the courage of Imran Khan where he fought till his last breath," he added.

Today is a very dark day for Pakistan. We as a nation have lost our most valuable asset. I salute the courage of Imran khan where he fought til his last breathe. He is an example of a true champion and leader. Well played, Captain. 👏🏼 — Zaid Ali (@Za1d) April 9, 2022

Maya Ali lamented the success of the no-confidence motion and termed the day as the saddest and darkest day in the history of Pakistan.

"We have lost a gem, a true politician and honest PM. I salute Imran khan that he tried his best and fought for the sovereignty of Pakistan till the last moment. Thank you Kaptaan," she added.

Hareem Farooq also dubbed the day as sad in the history of Pakistan, however she expressed hope for a better tomorrow.

Sad sad sad day in the history of Pakistan…heart is heavy tonight but hope is still alive for a better tomorrow and thats the power of Imran khan. — Hareem Farooq (@FarooqHareem) April 9, 2022

Senior actor and host Samina Peerzada said, "Let's prepare for the next elections, I will always stand by you, there is no need to panic, this is a new beginning.”

My dear Kaptaan more power to you.let’s prepare for the next elections. I stand with you absolutely Yes — Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) April 9, 2022

Late Saturday, the no-confidence motion was supported by 174 lawmakers in the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, Khan, who alleged the PDM alliance colluded with the US to oust him, called on his supporters to stage rallies nationwide.