Pakistani celebrities react to Imran Khan’s ouster
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani celebrities are coming forward in support of Imran Khan who has been removed as prime minister of Pakistan through a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.
As members and leaders of opposition parties went out into the streets to celebrate Khan’s ouster, many of showbiz stars took to social media to express sympathy with the PTI chairman.
Several actors were left in shock while others expressed hope for a better tomorrow.
Yumna Zaidi shared Nisar main teri galiyon ke, a poem by Faiz Ahmad Faiz, on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Bilal Qureshi shared a snap of cricketer turned politician and wrote 'Pakistan lost'.
View this post on Instagram
Sadia Ghaffar said, "This is a sad night for democracy. Imran Khan was the best thing that could happen to Pakistan."
Comedian Zaid Ali called the day of the NA vote as the ‘darkest day’ in the history of Pakistan. "We as a nation have lost our most precious asset. I salute the courage of Imran Khan where he fought till his last breath," he added.
Today is a very dark day for Pakistan. We as a nation have lost our most valuable asset. I salute the courage of Imran khan where he fought til his last breathe. He is an example of a true champion and leader. Well played, Captain. 👏🏼— Zaid Ali (@Za1d) April 9, 2022
Maya Ali lamented the success of the no-confidence motion and termed the day as the saddest and darkest day in the history of Pakistan.
"We have lost a gem, a true politician and honest PM. I salute Imran khan that he tried his best and fought for the sovereignty of Pakistan till the last moment. Thank you Kaptaan," she added.
View this post on Instagram
Hareem Farooq also dubbed the day as sad in the history of Pakistan, however she expressed hope for a better tomorrow.
Sad sad sad day in the history of Pakistan…heart is heavy tonight but hope is still alive for a better tomorrow and thats the power of Imran khan.— Hareem Farooq (@FarooqHareem) April 9, 2022
Senior actor and host Samina Peerzada said, "Let's prepare for the next elections, I will always stand by you, there is no need to panic, this is a new beginning.”
My dear Kaptaan more power to you.let’s prepare for the next elections. I stand with you absolutely Yes— Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) April 9, 2022
Late Saturday, the no-confidence motion was supported by 174 lawmakers in the National Assembly.
Meanwhile, Khan, who alleged the PDM alliance colluded with the US to oust him, called on his supporters to stage rallies nationwide.
Imran Khan de-notified as Pakistan PM after NA ... 04:52 PM | 10 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and federal cabinet members were de-notified a day after the ...
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- PTI will take to the streets to protest against ‘foreign ...07:52 PM | 10 Apr, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities react to Imran Khan’s ouster07:11 PM | 10 Apr, 2022
- ‘Freedom struggle begins against foreign conspiracy,’ Imran Khan ...06:49 PM | 10 Apr, 2022
- Najam Sethi likely to replace Ramiz Raja as PCB Chairman after Imran ...05:37 PM | 10 Apr, 2022
- Imran Khan de-notified as Pakistan PM after NA vote04:52 PM | 10 Apr, 2022
- Sonam Kapoor reports theft of valuables worth Rs34 million at her ...08:56 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Javed Sheikh, Samina Peerzada share their two cents on political ...07:34 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Indian actress Swara Bhaskar lauds Supreme Court of Pakistan's ...05:08 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022