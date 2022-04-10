Pakistani celebrities react to Imran Khan’s ouster
07:11 PM | 10 Apr, 2022
Source: @PakPMO_Twitter / @official_mayaali_Instagram / @hareemfarooq_Instagram
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani celebrities are coming forward in support of Imran Khan who has been removed as prime minister of Pakistan through a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

As members and leaders of opposition parties went out into the streets to celebrate Khan’s ouster, many of showbiz stars took to social media to express sympathy with the PTI chairman.

Several actors were left in shock while others expressed hope for a better tomorrow.

Yumna Zaidi shared Nisar main teri galiyon ke, a poem by Faiz Ahmad Faiz, on Instagram.

Bilal Qureshi shared a snap of cricketer turned politician and wrote 'Pakistan lost'.

Sadia Ghaffar said, "This is a sad night for democracy. Imran Khan was the best thing that could happen to Pakistan."

Comedian Zaid Ali called the day of the NA vote as the ‘darkest day’ in the history of Pakistan. "We as a nation have lost our most precious asset. I salute the courage of Imran Khan where he fought till his last breath," he added.

Maya Ali lamented the success of the no-confidence motion and termed the day as the saddest and darkest day in the history of Pakistan. 

"We have lost a gem, a true politician and honest PM. I salute Imran khan that he tried his best and fought for the sovereignty of Pakistan till the last moment. Thank you Kaptaan," she added.

Hareem Farooq also dubbed the day as sad in the history of Pakistan, however she expressed hope for a better tomorrow.

Senior actor and host Samina Peerzada said, "Let's prepare for the next elections, I will always stand by you, there is no need to panic, this is a new beginning.”

Late Saturday, the no-confidence motion was supported by 174 lawmakers in the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, Khan, who alleged the PDM alliance colluded with the US to oust him, called on his supporters to stage rallies nationwide.

Imran Khan de-notified as Pakistan PM after NA ... 04:52 PM | 10 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and federal cabinet members were de-notified a day after the ...

