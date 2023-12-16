Punjab announces relaxation in school uniform restriction

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced temporary relaxation in dress code for students of all private and public educational institutions for the winter season.

The Punjab Education Department has conveyed about the change in policy to all the schools. According to the department, students are allowed to wear jackets or sweaters of their own choice instead of following the schools’ dress code.

The policy has been enforced for the months of January and February as winter vacation begins in the province on December 18 till Jan 1.

The relaxation in the uniform restriction has been made in order to decrease financial burden on parents and save students from cold weather.

Public and education experts have appreciated the decision.