UAE set to open first brewery this month after amending laws: Details inside

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates would witness the opening of the first commercial brewery in the emirate as the wave of liberalization sweeps the Gulf region.

The commercial beer brewery will open its doors to the public in the Abu Dhabi region later this month to become the first company to legally sell alcohol made in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The brewery would be opened by US-based Craft by Side Hustle years after the government amended its laws in 2021 allowing license holders to ferment alcoholic drinks for consumption; the eatery will house up to 250 people and will also serve Cajun-inspired food.

Previously, it was not allowed to manufacture beer in the country though it was used in the emirate by wealthy billionaires and tourists as it was imported from overseas.

Craft by Side Hustle will serve its own beer for around 45 dirhams ($12.25) each and there will be a soft opening of the venue later this month and a grand opening in February, Bloomberg reported.

The spot is being sponsored by local investors Peter Samaha, Nadim Selbak and Adam Davis, as well as Chad McGehee, chief executive officer of Side Hustle’s parent company Balmaghie Beverage Group Inc.

In the UAE, laws governing alcohol are devised by each emirate and not at the federal level though being a Muslim country, some of the eateries face restrictions during holy months like Ramazan.

Nestled at the crossroads of the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stands as a beacon of opulence and cultural diversity. Situated on the Arabian Peninsula's eastern edge, the UAE is an oasis of modernity, comprising seven emirates, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Boasting a population of approximately 10 million, this cosmopolitan nation offers a breathtaking array of attractions. Visitors flock to Dubai's architectural marvels, including the Burj Khalifa and Palm Jumeirah, while Abu Dhabi's opulent Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque captivates tourists. The country welcomes over 21 million tourists annually, drawn by its luxury resorts, golden sand dunes, and vibrant city life, making it a premier global destination for leisure and business alike.

With initiatives like the opening of brewery, the government aims to diversify its income streams away from oil which is fast depleting in the region.