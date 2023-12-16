Search

Immigration

UAE set to open first brewery this month after amending laws: Details inside

Web Desk
04:26 PM | 16 Dec, 2023
UAE set to open first brewery this month after amending laws: Details inside

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates would witness the opening of the first commercial brewery in the emirate as the wave of liberalization sweeps the Gulf region.  

The commercial beer brewery will open its doors to the public in the Abu Dhabi region later this month to become the first company to legally sell alcohol made in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The brewery would be opened by US-based Craft by Side Hustle years after the government amended its laws in 2021 allowing license holders to ferment alcoholic drinks for consumption; the eatery will house up to 250 people and will also serve Cajun-inspired food.

Previously, it was not allowed to manufacture beer in the country though it was used in the emirate by wealthy billionaires and tourists as it was imported from overseas. 

Craft by Side Hustle will serve its own beer for around 45 dirhams ($12.25) each and there will be a soft opening of the venue later this month and a grand opening in February, Bloomberg reported.

The spot is being sponsored by local investors Peter Samaha, Nadim Selbak and Adam Davis, as well as Chad McGehee, chief executive officer of Side Hustle’s parent company Balmaghie Beverage Group Inc. 

In the UAE, laws governing alcohol are devised by each emirate and not at the federal level though being a Muslim country, some of the eateries face restrictions during holy months like Ramazan.

Nestled at the crossroads of the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stands as a beacon of opulence and cultural diversity. Situated on the Arabian Peninsula's eastern edge, the UAE is an oasis of modernity, comprising seven emirates, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Boasting a population of approximately 10 million, this cosmopolitan nation offers a breathtaking array of attractions. Visitors flock to Dubai's architectural marvels, including the Burj Khalifa and Palm Jumeirah, while Abu Dhabi's opulent Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque captivates tourists. The country welcomes over 21 million tourists annually, drawn by its luxury resorts, golden sand dunes, and vibrant city life, making it a premier global destination for leisure and business alike.

With initiatives like the opening of brewery, the government aims to diversify its income streams away from oil which is fast depleting in the region.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

03:42 PM | 15 Dec, 2023

Sweden's fresh integration policy for immigrants includes written ...

12:36 PM | 15 Dec, 2023

IELTS introduces single component retake option for Pakistan: Details ...

03:40 PM | 14 Dec, 2023

African continent opens to travelers as another country inks ...

11:14 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

Iranians to perform Umrah after gap of 8 years: Details inside

02:40 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

This African country just dropped visa requirements for everyone: ...

01:38 AM | 10 Dec, 2023

Australia to overhaul immigration system with more checks on ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:44 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

First artificial rain in Lahore to combat smog

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 16 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 26th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 16 Dec 2023

Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 16, 2023).

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.

Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 360.50  for buying, and 364 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.30 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.30.

USD to PKR

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.50  284.50   
Euro EUR 310  313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360.50   364 
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.30  78.00   
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.30      76.00   
Australian Dollar AUD 187.50    190.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.94 762.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.6 40
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.49 932.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.32 60.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.54 178.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.98 26.28
Omani Riyal OMR 737.37 745.37
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.17 27.47
Swiss Franc CHF 328.62 331.12
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold touches 10-day high in Pakistan; Check latest rates here - 16 Dec 2023

Gold prices touched 10-day high on Saturday as price of precious metal gained momentum.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 16 December 2023

On Saturday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs218,900.

Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,600 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,660.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dips and new rate stands at $2019.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: