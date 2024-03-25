Free international calls offered to Dubai based expats

DUBAI - To keep the ex-pats connected with their loved ones, Dubai has announced the introduction of free international calls worldwide.

The service is available during the holy month of Ramadan and Dubai Metro stations now host special phone booths connecting commuters with their loved ones worldwide.

Under the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)'s 'We Bring You Closer' campaign, the service is sure to benefit foreign workers who toil hard away from their family members and find it difficult to keep familial bonds intact.

In collaboration with Keolis, the operator of Dubai Metro and Tram, four telephone booths have been set up at stations, including Al Ghubaiba, Union, and Jebel Ali Metro stations.

It is to be mentioned that Dubai and the United Arab Emirates host millions of foreign workers, the majority of whom belong to India and Pakistan. This service is vital considering the otherwise expensive phone call facility available to foreign workers.