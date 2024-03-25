FIA arrests man behind fake bank statements for UK visa

LAHORE - An accused involved in issuing fake bank statements to citizens for British visas was arrested by the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency.

The accused, Zahid Hussain, was arrested in Karachi after the British High Commission filed a complaint in this regard. The individual has been accused of visa fraud and investigations have been launched into the matter.

It is to be clarified that the UK government seeks bank statement of the visa applicant for some categories to assess whether the applicant is financially sound to support his/her stay in the kingdom or otherwise. The government also requires student visa applicants to demonstrate that they can fund their education through the provision of bank statement.

The authorities in the United Kingdom are ramping up measures against visa fraud and abuse of the immigration system. As part of the measures to reduce net immigration, the government has also banned students from bringing dependents to the country. Moreover, the salary threshold for certain occupations has also been raised as part of the measures being taken by the Rishi Sunak government.