Tourists warned as Spain shuts swimming pools: Here's why

Web Desk
08:07 PM | 25 Mar, 2024
Tourists warned as Spain shuts swimming pools: Here's why

BARCELONA - Tourists heading to Spain for recreation have been alerted that they will not be able to enjoy swimming at the pools due to the scarcity of water.

Britishers head to the Catalonia region of the country, especially on Easter; however, large signboards have been displayed to warn of a drought alert in the area. 

The warning implies that anyone staying in Barcelona or across the Costa Brava may face empty swimming pools and no beach showers.

Splashing around for a week or two over the Easter holidays will no longer be possible and Britishers would be forced to the beach where they can still swim in the sea.

The large signs that Barcelona’s airport has erected and the Sagrada Familia basilica – a famous tourist hotspot – will read: "Drought alert. During your stay, save water". 

Though the sign boards are creating panic for some businesses, the overall tourism numbers have not nosedived as the destination remains a favorite for holidaymakers.

On the other hand, not everyone is overjoyed at the influx of tourists. There have been multiple graffiti displayed across Barcelona implying hatred towards the tourists. Some also suggested that the locals spit in the beer of holidaymakers - a visible sign that the overtourism is not welcomed by all even if it contributed to the economy.

In response to the complaints, the authorities have also introduced some measures. In this regard, the nightly tourism tax has been enhanced and the number of people allowed in each tour group has been limited.

Moreover, megaphones and loudspeakers have also been banned in popular tourism spots. Guides will need to use audio equipment or speak at a normal volume. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

