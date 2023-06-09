Search

Saudi Arabia launches ‘visiting investor’ visa for businessmen 

01:36 PM | 9 Jun, 2023
Saudi Arabia launches ‘visiting investor’ visa for businessmen 
JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia has launched a new visa for businessmen who aims at visiting the kingdom to explore the investment opportunities. 

The business visit electronic visa namely ‘visiting investor’ has been launched by the Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with the Ministry of Investment.

The foreign ministry said the businessmen can apply for visit visa through the unified national platform for visas, with easier and simplified electronic procedures.

It stated that the application will be processed and the visa will be issued immediately before sending it to the investors through e-mail.

The e-visa service will be available to investors from certain countries in the first phase while other nations will be included in it in the next phase.

The ministry said the step has been taken to achieve the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 that targets the Kingdom to be a leading investment power with attractive competitiveness.

