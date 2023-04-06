What is cost of Saudi Arabia's visa; Here's a detailed guide

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia draws millions of visitors each year majorly due to the fact that it hosts two of Islam's holiest sites but the kingdom is also attracting visitors from across the world as it is opening up to explore new horizons.

The kingdom offers multiple types of visas to those who wish to visit the country and the price of each visa type is not that expensive. Here’s a detailed guide about different visa options available as well as the cost of them.

Tourist visa

A Saudi tourist e-visa costs SAR 535 (USD 142). This includes a fee for full health insurance during the stay in the kingdom.

On the other hand, the cost for the tourist visa on arrival is SAR 480 (USD 127). It must be kept in mind that visa on arrival option is not available to every other individual and certain nationals can avail this opportunity.

In case, one overstays after expiry of the visa, overstay fees of SAR 100 (USD 26) per day is charged. Like many other countries, there is no refund option available if the visa is rejected.

e-visa for GCC residents

The cost of a Saudi e-visa for GCC residents is SAR 300 (USD 79), which includes full health insurance fees.

GCC residents visit the country often due to cultural ties; however, political tension sometimes blocks the entry of citizens. International visitors from 49 eligible countries can apply for an eVisa to the country which will be a one-year, multiple entry visa, allowing tourists to spend up to 90 days in the country.

Business visa

The cost of a single-entry Saudi business visa is approximately SAR 807 (USD 215), whereas a multiple-entry Saudi business visa would cost you around SAR 1107 (USD 295).

Family visit visa

The cost of Saudi family visit visa for both single-entry and multiple-entry options is SR 200 (USD 53).

Personal visit visa

According to the Saudi government’s official website, applicants will be charged SAR 200 (USD 53) to obtain a personal visit visa.

Transit visa

A Saudi transit visa is valid for up to 96 hours (4 days) and it costs approximately SAR 100 (USD 26.61) but travellers are advised to confirm the rates before boarding the plane.

A great advantage of this transit visa is that one can perform Umrah while on this visa. Saudi Arabia now offers free transit e-visa for those flying via Saudia and Flynas airlines, Wego reported.

Umrah visa

This type of visa is availed by millions of pilgrims each year who visit the Holy Kaaba and last Prophet’s Mosque.

The Umrah visa is free of charge, but there may be fees associated with processing and other Umrah-related services. The cost comes out to be somewhere between USD 200 to 300.

It is to be highlighted that the Saudi e-visa permits individuals to perform Umrah, and the fees for this are as follows:

The tourist e-visa costs SAR 535 (USD 142) and includes full health insurance coverage during the stay. The cost for the tourist visa on arrival is SAR 480 (USD 127).

Hajj visa

Like the Umrah visa, the Hajj visa is 100% free for all pilgrims. There is a possibility that travel agents may charge additional fees for other services related to the pilgrimage.

It is reiterated that the fee for different visa types may vary depending on the country from where you are applying.