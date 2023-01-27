Search

Indian expats in UAE can now avail visa, passport services even on Sunday

Web Desk 09:55 PM | 27 Jan, 2023
Source: Image by jacqueline macou from Pixabay

DUBAI – The applications for passport and visa services by Indian expats currently residing in United Arab Emirates can be submitted seven days a week including on Sundays.

For the seamless operation, the centres of the Indian Outsourcing Service Provider, BLS International Service Ltd, will be available for passport and visa related services for all without any off day.

To help facilitate the Indian diaspora, three centres located in Dubai and Sharjah will stay open all days starting from January 22. The only exception regarding working days would be local government holidays and Sundays during the month of Ramadan (from March 23 to June 22).

It has been decided that for Sundays, the applicants can submit their online filled application along with required supporting documents on appointment basis only from 9am to 3pm except Tatkaal cases, emergency cases (medical treatment, death), senior citizens,  who can submit on walk in basis. Applicants have been asked to book the appointment with BLS using the link here.

On the round the week operation facility, Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India reiterated his commitment to work towards the well- being and welfare of expats and confirmed that since last week, the outsourced service provider for passport and visa services is operating all days in a week.

The specialist service provider manages visa and passport related administrative and support services for its client governments and diplomatic missions and operates in over 20 countries, Khaleej Times reported.

The Consul General also highlighted that the counsel maintains an open-door policy whereby any Indian national may visit the facility to register their grievance regarding any matter without an appointment or prior notification.

