Mohammad Rizwan blessed with baby girl

LAHORE – Pakistan’s star wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been blessed with third baby girl on Friday.
The player made the announcement on Twitter, stating that he was thankful to Allah for blessing him with the daughter and shared a Hadith of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
The beloved Prophet Muhammad SAW said, if you provide for your daughters & take care of them, you will be with me in Jannah.— Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) January 27, 2023
Alhumdulillah. Allah pak ka behad karam or fazal hai k us ne beti jasi rehmat se nawaza. Allah pak hum sab ko betiyo ka haq ada kerne wala banaye, Ameen. https://t.co/qrFYRwx5K9
Social media users have also congratulated the star player, who is already father of two girls, as he welcomed another blessing in his life.
Ma shaa Allah bohat bohat Mubarak ho…Allah naik naseeb kare Ameen— Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) January 27, 2023
Aameen. Bohat bohat Mubarak ho rizzy bhai Allah qismat achi kare Aameen— Salman Ali Agha (@SalmanAliAgha1) January 27, 2023
Earlier this month, the International Cricket Council (ICC) named Pakistan’s Haris Rauf and Mohammad Rizwan to its Men’s T20I Team of The Year 2022.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 27, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 07:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264
|266
|Euro
|EUR
|274
|276.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|311
|314
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.7
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|615.68
|620.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|188
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.12
|34.37
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.83
|34.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.52
|29.87
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|756.69
|761.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|600.37
|604.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.5
|64
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs203,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs160,241 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,907.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
