Mohammad Rizwan blessed with baby girl

LAHORE – Pakistan’s star wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been blessed with third baby girl on Friday.

The player made the announcement on Twitter, stating that he was thankful to Allah for blessing him with the daughter and shared a Hadith of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The beloved Prophet Muhammad SAW said, if you provide for your daughters & take care of them, you will be with me in Jannah.



Alhumdulillah. Allah pak ka behad karam or fazal hai k us ne beti jasi rehmat se nawaza. Allah pak hum sab ko betiyo ka haq ada kerne wala banaye, Ameen. https://t.co/qrFYRwx5K9 — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) January 27, 2023

Social media users have also congratulated the star player, who is already father of two girls, as he welcomed another blessing in his life.

Ma shaa Allah bohat bohat Mubarak ho…Allah naik naseeb kare Ameen — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) January 27, 2023

Aameen. Bohat bohat Mubarak ho rizzy bhai Allah qismat achi kare Aameen — Salman Ali Agha (@SalmanAliAgha1) January 27, 2023

Earlier this month, the International Cricket Council (ICC) named Pakistan’s Haris Rauf and Mohammad Rizwan to its Men’s T20I Team of The Year 2022.