Mohammad Rizwan blessed with baby girl

10:15 PM | 27 Jan, 2023
LAHORE – Pakistan’s star wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been blessed with third baby girl on Friday.

The player made the announcement on Twitter, stating that he was thankful to Allah for blessing him with the daughter and shared a Hadith of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Social media users have also congratulated the star player, who is already father of two girls, as he welcomed another blessing in his life.  

Earlier this month, the International Cricket Council (ICC) named Pakistan’s Haris Rauf and Mohammad Rizwan to its Men’s T20I Team of The Year 2022.

