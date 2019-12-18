England beat Pakistan by 29 runs in first Twenty20 in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR - England women beat Pakistan women by 29 runs in the first T20 match at Kuala Lumpur's Kinrara Oval on Tuesday.

English opener Amy Jones hit 53 in 39 balls while Nat Sciver (34 not out) and Tammy Beaumont (30) also contributed as England finished on 154-4.

Pakistan lost both openers Nahida Khan and Javeria Khan for ducks on their way to 125 all out.

Sciver took 2-12 off three overs while Sophie Ecclestone finished with 3-21.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof did make 60 but was one of only three players to reach double figures for the chasing side as England went 1-0 up in the three-match series.

England won the one-day international series between the two 2-0 earlier this month.

Scores in brief:

England Women 154-4, 20 overs (Amy Jones 53, Natalie Sciver 34 not out, Tammy Beaumont 30; Nida Dar 2-30).

Pakistan Women 125 all-out, 18.4 overs (Bismah Maroof 60, Sidra Nawaz 22, Umaima Sohail 21; Sophie Ecclestone 3-21, Natalie Sciver 2-12, Freya Davis 2-18).