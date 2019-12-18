England beat Pakistan by 29 runs in first Twenty20 in Kuala Lumpur
Web Desk
10:01 AM | 18 Dec, 2019
England beat Pakistan by 29 runs in first Twenty20 in Kuala Lumpur
Share

KUALA LUMPUR - England women beat Pakistan women by 29 runs in the first T20 match at Kuala Lumpur's Kinrara Oval on Tuesday.

English opener Amy Jones hit 53 in 39 balls while Nat Sciver (34 not out) and Tammy Beaumont (30) also contributed as England finished on 154-4.

Pakistan lost both openers Nahida Khan and Javeria Khan for ducks on their way to 125 all out.

Sciver took 2-12 off three overs while Sophie Ecclestone finished with 3-21.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof did make 60 but was one of only three players to reach double figures for the chasing side as England went 1-0 up in the three-match series.

England won the one-day international series between the two 2-0 earlier this month.

Scores in brief: 

England Women 154-4, 20 overs (Amy Jones 53, Natalie Sciver 34 not out, Tammy Beaumont 30; Nida Dar 2-30).

Pakistan Women 125 all-out, 18.4 overs (Bismah Maroof 60, Sidra Nawaz 22, Umaima Sohail 21; Sophie Ecclestone 3-21, Natalie Sciver 2-12, Freya Davis 2-18).

More From This Category
Sangakkara to lead MCC squad during Pakistan tour ...
04:43 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
England beat Pakistan by 29 runs in first ...
10:01 AM | 18 Dec, 2019
UNHCR appoints Peshawar Zalmi chief Javed Afridi ...
11:27 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
Karachi: Pakistan, Sri Lanka to clash in 2nd Test ...
06:39 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
Pakistan's Mallak Faisal Zafar wins figure ...
04:23 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
Pak vs SL: Abid Ali becomes first to hit Test & ...
06:35 PM | 15 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr