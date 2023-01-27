Zunaira Inam speaks out against Bollywood's portrayal of Pakistani women

The representation of Pakistani Muslims in Bollywood has been criticised for being inaccurate and quite stereotypical.

It can also be seen in many Bollywood films that portrayal of Pakistani Muslim women often reinforces negative stereotypes. They are often shown as passive and submissive, with little agency or autonomy. Additionally, many Bollywood films depict Pakistani Muslim women as being overly sexualized and exoticized.

This kind of representation can be harmful, as it perpetuates negative stereotypes and can reinforce discrimination against Pakistani Muslim women in India and beyond. Furthermore, it can perpetuate harmful stereotypes about Muslim women in general, leading to increased discrimination and marginalization.

One of the people who highlighted this issue was Zunaira Inam Khan, wife of the heartthrob of Pakistan Usman Mukhtar, who is an avid social media user and is vocal about her views on social matters. She is a successful associate research analyst at the Institute of Regional Studies.

Taking to Twitter, she specifically referenced to the Muslim women in the recent films, "Pathaan" and "Tiger" played by Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

The 27-year-old stated, "So let me get this straight, Bollywood hates Pakistani men and shows them all as namazi topi-wearing fanatics but it fetishizes Pakistani women as sexy, bikini-wearing ISI agents? I...don't know how to feel about this."

Many Bollywood films depict Pakistani Muslims as being one-dimensional and overly simplistic characters, often depicting them as the "other". This can contribute to the marginalization of Pakistani Muslims in India, as well as to the perpetuation of harmful stereotypes about Muslims in general.

The media also plays a vital role in shaping public perception, and it is essential to ensure that it does not perpetuate harmful stereotypes and discrimination. It is crucial for the media to depict all women, including Pakistani Muslim women, in a nuanced and accurate way that portrays them as complex and multidimensional individuals with their own unique experiences and perspectives.