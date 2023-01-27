Allah created Pakistan and He is responsible for its development, prosperity: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday said Pakistan was the only country in the world that was founded in the name of Islam and Allah Almighty is responsible for its protection, development and prosperity.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Green Line Train Project, Dar said the government was making all-out efforts to put the country on track as it suffered blows due to the policies of the PTI government.

He expressed his faith that Pakistan would prosper since it was created in the name of Islam.

#VIDEO : Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar says Allah responsible for Pakistan's prosperity, development pic.twitter.com/b0cSTfXK5I — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) January 27, 2023

If Allah can create Pakistan then He can protect, develop and make it prosperous too, the finance minister stated.

Dar said efforts were being made under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to revive the economy of the country.

The minister said that Pakistan had become the 24th largest economy in the world in 2016. However, PTI's failures took it to 47th position last year. He highlighted the importance of investigating the reasons for this downfall.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government had turned around the economy at a time when it was predicted to default within a period of 6 months back in 2013.

During the last PML-N tenure, he said, food inflation was just 2 percent, general inflation 4.6 percent and GDP was 6.8 percent with the highest foreign reserves. He said the Pakistan Stock Exchange was the best in South Asia and 5th best performing in the world in PML-N's last tenure.