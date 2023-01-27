CAA suspends flight operations of five Pakistani companies over license dispute

KARACHI - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has suspended the operation of five aviation companies for their failure to renew the licenses on time.
The suspension affected the flight operations of two companies based in Lahore while one each from Rawalpindi, Karachi and Peshawar. The Aero Club Karachi, Airborne Aviation Lahore, Selected Aviation Lahore, Rawalpindi Flying Club and Peshawar Flying Club are the ones which failed to renew their annual licenses on time.
The suspension has barred the trainer aircraft of these companies to go airborne, denting a huge financial blow to them on daily basis. Sources close to the developments opine that the issue erupted due to inclusion of KIBOR (Karachi inter-bank offered rate) in bills.
The spokesperson for CAA confirmed that the operations would be resumed once the licenses are renewed. He added that the decision on KIBOR would be made during the Board of Directors meeting, Express News reported.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 27, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 07:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264
|266
|Euro
|EUR
|274
|276.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|311
|314
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.7
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|615.68
|620.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|188
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.12
|34.37
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.83
|34.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.52
|29.87
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|756.69
|761.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|600.37
|604.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.5
|64
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs203,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs160,241 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,907.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
