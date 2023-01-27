Search

Pakistan

Pakistan rejects reports regarding Indian proposal for modification in Indus Water Treaty

The Hague-based court hears Islamabad’s objections to controversial designs of Indian dams

10:24 PM | 27 Jan, 2023
Pakistan rejects reports regarding Indian proposal for modification in Indus Water Treaty
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday rejected media reports regarding Indian proposal for modification in the Indus Waters Treaty, the water-sharing agreement between nuclear neighbours in South Asia.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch issued the statement as a Court of Arbitration in the Hague conducted first hearing on Pakistan's objections to the controversial designs of Kishanganga and Ratle Hydroelectric Projects.

The spokesperson said the Court of Arbitration had been set up under the relevant provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty and such media reports should not divert attention from the important proceedings of this Court.

The first two-day hearing will continue to Saturday as Pakistan has reservations on the designs of the 330-megawatt Kishenganga and 850-megawatt Ratle hydropower projects on the Jhelum and Chenab rivers.

Pakistan is of the view that construction of the projects with its own design would damage the irrigation system in the Punjab province.

Under the Indus Water Treaty, which was brokered by the World Bank in 1960, the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi were allocated to India while the waters of Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab were allocated to Pakistan. 

World Bank vows to work with Pakistan-India to resolve Indus Water Treaty issues

Pakistan

Pakistan condemns deadly Israeli raids on Palestinians

08:15 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Power surge behind Pakistan blackout, says report

02:20 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Pakistan’s ace speedster Wahab Riaz named Punjab’s caretaker sports minister

11:58 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

OIC meeting convened by Pakistan condemns Islamophobic acts in Sweden, Netherlands

10:51 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

State Bank of Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves plunge to nearly 9-year low

09:32 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Pakistan rules out UAE's role in any backdoor diplomacy with India

06:22 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan rejects reports regarding Indian proposal for modification ...

10:24 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 27, 2023

08:00 AM | 27 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 27, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 07:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 264 266
Euro EUR 274 276.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 311 314
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.7 69.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67
Australian Dollar AUD 176 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 615.68 620.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 188
China Yuan CNY 34.12 34.37
Danish Krone DKK 33.83 34.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.52 29.87
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 756.69 761.69
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 600.37 604.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.5 64
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs203,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs160,241 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,907.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Karachi PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Islamabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Peshawar PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Quetta PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Sialkot PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Attock PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Gujranwala PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Jehlum PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Multan PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Bahawalpur PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Gujrat PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Nawabshah PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Chakwal PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Hyderabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Nowshehra PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Sargodha PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Faisalabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Mirpur PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: