Zunaira Inam gets nostalgic after Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan’s dance video goes viral
Bollywood's super hit movie 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' has been ruling hearts eversince its release and it gave major friendship goals to movie buffs and rocked the box offices as well.
Recently, the Bang Bang star and Akhtar's killer dance moves have made the ZNMD fans nostalgic at the latter's wedding with Shibani Dandekar.
Grooving to the song 'Senorita' from the 2011 movie, the video has been winning hearts and the latest admirer to praise the video is popular actor Usman Mukhar's wife Zunaira Inam Khan.
Khan was all praises as she commented on the thrilling dance video which read, "I love this! Was just rewatching the movie today".
In the aforementioned video, the 48-year-old groom was all dressed in a black tuxedo as he danced his heart out with his friends and close friend Hrithik Roshan.
Earlier, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar exchanged wedding vows in an intimate daytime ceremony while only close friends and family attended the ceremony.
