Mawra Hocane spills the beans about marriage rumours with Ameer Gilani 

Lollywood diva Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani's crackling chemistry in the drama serial 'Sabaat' is often misunderstood as fans speculate whether the duo's onscreen romance is real or not.

The Sanam Teri Kasam star appeared in the show 'The Big Pick' in which she finally responded to all the rumours of fans about her marriage with Ameer.

Replying to the most asked questions, the 29-year-old revealed said that Ameer is a very eligible bachelor and said,

“It is so nice of the fans that they love me and Ameer together, we are very good friends, and if fans like us together then they will definitely enjoy our upcoming drama, I take these comments as compliments, it’s so sweet of fans.”

Delving into details about her marriage, Mawra added that Ameer is an amazing human being and they both are very close friends.

On the work front, Mawra Hocane has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Qissa Meherbano Ka.