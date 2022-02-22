Mawra Hocane spills the beans about marriage rumours with Ameer Gilani 
Web Desk
03:30 PM | 22 Feb, 2022
Mawra Hocane spills the beans about marriage rumours with Ameer Gilani 
Source: @mawrellous (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani's crackling chemistry in the drama serial 'Sabaat' is often misunderstood as fans speculate whether the duo's onscreen romance is real or not.

The Sanam Teri Kasam star appeared in the show 'The Big Pick' in which she finally responded to all the rumours of fans about her marriage with Ameer.

Replying to the most asked questions, the 29-year-old revealed said that Ameer is a very eligible bachelor and said,

“It is so nice of the fans that they love me and Ameer together, we are very good friends, and if fans like us together then they will definitely enjoy our upcoming drama, I take these comments as compliments, it’s so sweet of fans.” 

Delving into details about her marriage, Mawra added that Ameer is an amazing human being and they both are very close friends.

On the work front, Mawra Hocane has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Qissa Meherbano Ka.

Mawra Hocane spills the beans on her wedding ... 03:00 PM | 23 Jan, 2022

Mawra Hocane is undoubtedly one of the beautiful faces in our entertainment industry and in addition to her impeccable ...

More From This Category
Zunaira Inam gets nostalgic after Farhan Akhtar ...
03:03 PM | 22 Feb, 2022
Zarnish Khan calls out Alizeh Shah for her rude ...
02:33 PM | 22 Feb, 2022
Mariyam Nafees celebrates birthday with family ...
01:21 PM | 22 Feb, 2022
What is the price of crimson dress Maryam Nawaz ...
06:02 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed spotted with Nimra ...
09:27 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
Justin Bieber tests positive for coronavirus
03:27 PM | 21 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mawra Hocane spills the beans about marriage rumours with Ameer Gilani 
03:30 PM | 22 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr