Pakistani court reserves verdict in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD – A sessions court has reserved its verdict in the brutal killing of former’s diplomat daughter Noor Mukadam after the trial concluded.

Reports in local media said Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani presided over today’s proceedings and mentioned that the verdict will be announced on February 24.

The father of the victim, who was a former envoy, Shaukat Mukadam told media personnel that he sought maximum punishment for the accused man. Court conducted a fair and transparent trial, he said while expressing satisfaction over court proceedings.

The distressed man also appreciated the working of capital law enforcers for operating under pressure. He also trashed the allegations hurled by Zahir Jaffer saying his daughter was not involved in anything wrong.

In the previous hearing, the lawyer of Zakir Jaffar, Advocate Sikandar Zulqarnain Saleem said the victim could have been murdered ‘in the name of honor for being in a living relationship’.

Claiming newfangled arguments, the lawyer argued that prosecutors failed to present its case, while the media was playing with the facts of the case. He also mentioned that Zahir could be seen without holding any weapon while he was taking the victim inside his residence, saying the latter might attempted to save her from her family.

Earlier, Pakistanis while mentioning Noor’s case calls on lawmakers to pass a law criminalizing domestic violence.

The trail continued for nearly seven months as the daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat was found beheaded in a posh neighborhood in the country’s federal capital last year.