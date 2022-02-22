vivo’s V23 5G now available for sale in Pakistan

LAHORE - vivo, a leader in the global smartphone industry, has recently launched its newest addition to the much renowned V series. vivo has announced the availability of V23 5G for sale starting February 22, 2022. This device offers its users a dual front camera setup with 50MP AF Portrait Selfie and 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera for a superior selfie experience.

The high-resolution 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera features the latest ISOCELL 3.0 technology that increases light sensitivity to deliver perfect images even in low light conditions. This front camera provides users with Eye Autofocus that enables the subject to be the center of attention. The 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera in the front on the other hand achieves a 105° wide-angle field of view for perfect group portraits. The front camera also flaunts the AI Extreme Night Portrait mode that supports nightlife photography by reducing noise and improving the image quality through machine learning.

The vivo V23 5G is equipped with a triple camera setup on the rear including a 64MP GW1 Super-Sensing Camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. Users can click high-resolution shots of natural landscapes with this camera. Super clear picture quality is further enhanced with the Bokeh Flare Portrait feature for both front and rear cameras.

The device is built with the Metal Flat Frame and the trendy Color Changing Fluorite AG Design that is a result of vivo's two-year-long research. This futuristic design comes with the high standard specifications of 12GB RAM in addition to the 4GB Extended RAM 2.0 and a 256GB ROM.

Furthermore, it is equipped with a 4200mAh battery and 44W FlashCharge that powers the smartphone faster. Moreover, vivo’s exclusive Funtouch OS 12 goes hand in hand with these specifications for an optimum experience.

Price and Availability

Available in two color variants of Stardust Black and Sunshine Gold, the all-new vivo V23 5G in 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM can now be purchased across Pakistan at the price of Rs. 89,999 only.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for V23 5G along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo V23 5G is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet/month for 6 months).

For more details, visit the official product page: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/v235g

*The optical field of view of the front super wide-angle camera is 105°, and 98° after accounting for distortion correction.

* The Color Changing Glass is only applicable to the Sunshine Gold edition of the V23 5G.

* V23 series is equipped with vivo standard charger (FlashCharge adapter 11V / 4A) and supports up to 44W. The actual charging power is dynamically adjusted as the scenario changes and is subject to actual use.