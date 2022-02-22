Ms Marvel - Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat to play Kamala Khan's great grandparents

Pakistani superstars Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat are all set to star in the much-awaited series based on the first-ever Pakistani-American Muslim superhero Ms Marvel.

The details about their upcoming roles are still not confirmed however the rumour mill is abuzz that Hayat and Khan will be essaying Kamala Khan's great grandparents.

A Twitter handle, Ms Marvel News, has been sharing updates about the series. Its recent tweet read, “Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat will be playing Hasan and Aisha, Kamala Khan’s great-grandparents, in a flashback scene in Ms Marvel.”

???? EXCLUSIVE: Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat will be playing Hasan and Aisha, Kamala Khan’s great-grandparents, in a flashback scene in #MsMarvel. pic.twitter.com/JjhaF987Il — Ms. Marvel News (@MsMarvelNews) February 20, 2022

“In the comics, her great grandparents only appear in four pages about the partition of India and Pakistan, so it’s likely this scene will be about that, though we can’t confirm yet.”, it concluded.

Earlier, the Humsafar star Fawad Khan confirmed the news as he said: “It’s a wonderful experience, it was good fun. The cast that I worked with, the people that I worked with, it was good fun, but I am sorry, I cannot say anything more than that at this point in time,” he said.

Other actors in the film include Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azhar Usman and Travina Springer.

Ms Marvel, which is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4, will premiere on Disney+ in the summer of 2022. The show is created by Bisha K Ali.