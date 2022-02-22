Aamir Liaquat reveals why he likes marrying young girls
Famous TV personality and PTI leader Aamir Liaquat has lately been more visible on social media than any other celebrity due to his third marriage with Syeda Dania Shah.
Wrecking a storm online, Hussain, 49, faced massive trolling and severe backlash for tying the knot with an 18-year-old as the aftermath of his marriage announcement.
Now, the controversial host-politician have stepped forward and cleared the air in a recent interview. He explained that he thinks it's better to marry a younger girl because one can care for her and teach her properly.
Earlier, Liaquat announced that he had tied the knot for the third time with Dania Shah after his second wife Syeda Tuba confirmed that she had taken divorce from him
He shared pictures and videos with his new bride. "I would like to request all of my well-wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn.",
