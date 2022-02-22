Aamir Liaquat reveals why he likes marrying young girls
Web Desk
05:30 PM | 22 Feb, 2022
Aamir Liaquat reveals why he likes marrying young girls
Source: @iamaamirliaquat (Instagram)
Share

Famous TV personality and PTI leader Aamir Liaquat has lately been more visible on social media than any other celebrity due to his third marriage with Syeda Dania Shah. 

Wrecking a storm online, Hussain, 49, faced massive trolling and severe backlash for tying the knot with an 18-year-old as the aftermath of his marriage announcement.

Now, the controversial host-politician have stepped forward and cleared the air in a recent interview. He explained that he thinks it's better to marry a younger girl because one can care for her and teach her properly. 

Earlier, Liaquat announced that he had tied the knot for the third time with Dania Shah after his second wife Syeda Tuba confirmed that she had taken divorce from him

He shared pictures and videos with his new bride. "I would like to request all of my well-wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn.",

Altaf Hussain my real Quaid: Aamir Liaquat (VIDEO) 02:58 PM | 21 Feb, 2022

KARACHI – Scandalous politician and televangelist Aamir Liaquat stirred another controversy with his latest ...

More From This Category
Ms Marvel - Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat to play ...
05:00 PM | 22 Feb, 2022
Mawra Hocane spills the beans about marriage ...
03:30 PM | 22 Feb, 2022
Zunaira Inam gets nostalgic after Farhan Akhtar ...
03:03 PM | 22 Feb, 2022
Zarnish Khan calls out Alizeh Shah for her rude ...
02:33 PM | 22 Feb, 2022
Mariyam Nafees celebrates birthday with family ...
01:21 PM | 22 Feb, 2022
What is the price of crimson dress Maryam Nawaz ...
06:02 PM | 21 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat reveals why he likes marrying young girls
05:30 PM | 22 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr