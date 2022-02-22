U.S counselor for Commercial Affairs calls on CEO Ruda

LAHORE: U.S. Counselor for Commercial Affairs Mr. John Coronado has called on CEO of Ravi Urban Development Authority Mr. Imran Amin on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the CEO Ruda said that Ravi city will not be built on loans but on investment as the project can be included in CPEC.

“Foreign investment in the industrial area will provide employment to millions of people,” he added.

He further said, “We want to invest in the development of industrial and residential projects in Ravi city.”

While giving the project brief the CEO said, “Our industrial zone will consist of 3,000 acres in which Saudi investors have signed a 600 million dollars contract to complete our projects.”

He also informed that discussions are underway with various countries including UK, UAE, and Chinese investors for setting up more industrial units.

“We will also decide to include this project in the CPEC during Pak-China conference at the year-end,” he added.

He said that there are vast investment opportunities in Ravi City for energy and wastewater treatment plant projects.

He also said, “If American companies take an interest, we will provide them with a better environment and business facilities,”

During the meeting, U.S. Consul General Mr. Coronado said that Ravi City is a commendable project, which is very attractive for investors.

He further said, “Our companies want to invest in the IT and energy sector and soon our companies will be ready to work here.”

At the end of the meeting, Mr. Amin thanked the U.S. Consul for his visit and described the U.S. investment in Ravi as a great way to further strengthen Pak-US relations.