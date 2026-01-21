Indian air force jet crashes in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj

DELHI – A training aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a routine flight on Wednesday near Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, as reported by local news outlets.

Initial reports indicate that the aircraft encountered a technical issue mid-flight, which led to a loss of control by the pilot. The aircraft eventually plummeted into a nearby pond, where it was completely destroyed.

Emergency response teams, including personnel from the IAF, local authorities, and rescue services, swiftly arrived at the scene to begin recovery efforts.

Witnesses described hearing a loud sound similar to an explosion just before the aircraft rapidly descended and plunged into the water.

This caused a brief moment of panic in the area, and security forces immediately cordoned off the vicinity as a safety measure.

IAF officials have confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident. As of now, there have been no reports of casualties, and authorities have assured that further updates will be provided once the search and recovery operations are concluded.