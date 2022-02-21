Altaf Hussain still my Quaid: Aamir Liaquat (VIDEO)

KARACHI – Scandalous politician and televangelist Aamir Liaquat stirred another controversy with his latest statement about Altaf Hussain, openly announcing his allegiance to the founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

“Imran Khan is my prime minister but Altaf Hussain is still my Quaid,” said the 49-year-old lawmaker of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) at a ceremony in Karachi where he was invited as an honourary guest.

Aamir’s statement comes only days after a court in London acquitted Altaf Hussain, dubbed by many as “the top enemy of Pakistan,” in a case of provocation and inciting terrorism.

In the viral clip, Liaquat, who was accompanied by his third wife Dania Shah, said I truly belonged to MQM while the people surrounding him giggled.

A woman standing nearby Liaquat asked her if he is leaving Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf on which he responded that PTI is going to dissolve soon.

He also mentioned that country’s largest metropolis Karachi belonged to Muttahida Qaumi Movement, previously known as Muhajir Qaumi Movement.

The development comes days after opposition-led alliance vowed to bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in a bid to oust him. Unlike their failed attempts in the past, the united opposition is confident of getting the magic number in the Assembly.