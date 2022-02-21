Justin Bieber tests positive for coronavirus
Share
Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has tested positive for Covid-19, reportedly postponing some of his US tour dates.
The Yummy singer was scheduled to perform in Las Vegas on Sunday. Earlier, he had opened the Justice World Tour on Friday in San Diego, with wife Hailey Baldwin among the thrilled fans in the audience.
According to TMZ, the 27-year-old musician found out that he contracted coronavirus on Saturday. His representative shared his health update and explained that Bieber is feeling okay.
The statement added: “Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number 1 priority."
"Due to positive Covid results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas," it read.
"The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible. The rescheduled date for Las Vegas will be Tuesday, June 28. Tickets for the original show will be honoured. Refunds available at point of purchase," it read.
Justin Bieber all set for a cameo in Friends: The ... 05:31 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
The much-hyped show Friends: The Reunion Special has left the fans gushing and the latest news of global icon Justin ...
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- PSL7, Match 30: Lahore Qalandars need 159 runs to beat Peshawar Zalmi ...09:00 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
- Gold price in Pakistan sees slight drop08:32 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
- Top Australian general calls on CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza07:45 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
- Hamza Shahbaz Sharif stuns PML-N colleagues with his singing skills ...07:17 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
- Sindh CM decides to launch targeted operation against street criminals06:42 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
- 'Badshah Begum': Zara Noor Abbas spills the beans about her upcoming ...03:55 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat's former wife Syeda Tuba Anwar faces backlash after ...02:03 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
- Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar marries Shibani Dandekar10:26 AM | 21 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022