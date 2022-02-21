Justin Bieber tests positive for coronavirus
03:27 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has tested positive for Covid-19, reportedly postponing some of his US tour dates.

The Yummy singer was scheduled to perform in Las Vegas on Sunday. Earlier, he had opened the Justice World Tour on Friday in San Diego, with wife Hailey Baldwin among the thrilled fans in the audience.

According to TMZ, the 27-year-old musician found out that he contracted coronavirus on Saturday. His representative shared his health update and explained that Bieber is feeling okay.

The statement added: “Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number 1 priority."

"Due to positive Covid results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas," it read.

"The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible. The rescheduled date for Las Vegas will be Tuesday, June 28. Tickets for the original show will be honoured. Refunds available at point of purchase," it read.

