'Badshah Begum': Zara Noor Abbas spills the beans about her upcoming drama
Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas has emerged victorious with her sheer hard work in a short span of time and has given memorable performances in television plays and movies.
Dabbling in diverse roles on-screen, the 30-year-old charmer is gearing to stun in the upcoming drama serial Badshah Begum whose gripping plot and pleasing aesthetics are garnering a lot of popularity.
In her recent conversation with the entertainment portal Galaxy Lollywood, the Ehd e Wafa star got candid about the preparation of her role, her motherly equation with young actors Komal Meer, Hamza Sohail and much more.
Abbas who plays Jahan Ara revealed that her character has grey shades and she made sure to adapt it by wearing a specific perfume and playing a special soundtrack.
Moreover, the Phaans star disclosed that the upcoming drama has many interesting characters and she absolutely loved Yasir's character.
Badshah Begum has a star-studded cast including talented actors like Yasir Hussain, Farhan Saeed, Abbas, Ali Rehman, Komal Meer and Shahzad Nawaz.
The drama will air on Hum TV and is a joint collaboration between Momina Duraid Productions and Rafay Rashdi Productions.
