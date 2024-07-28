Search

Noor Zarmina wins Miss Universe Pakistan title

05:42 PM | 28 Jul, 2024
miss pakistan

Actress and model Noor Zarmina has won the Miss Universe Pakistan title. The 29-year-old Noor Zarmina, who is also a businesswoman, will represent Pakistan in the Miss Universe 2024 competition scheduled to be held in Mexico in November.

Among 10 finalists, Noor Zarmina emerged victorious. She holds degrees in business and biology and recently returned to Pakistan with the aim of bringing about a positive change in the country.

Speaking about her win, Noor Zarmina said, "I want to be a representative of positive change in two ways. First, for our country, where international representation in many industries is very low, I want to enhance our presence on a global stage. Secondly, I aim to bring about change for women in my country. Pakistan needs strong female leaders who can inspire and empower women to bring positive changes in society."

It is noteworthy that last year, Pakistan began its journey in one of the four major international beauty pageants. Erika Robin from Karachi became the first beauty queen to represent the country in the 72-year history of the Miss Universe competition, where she performed well and made it to the top 20 finalists worldwide.

