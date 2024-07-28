30 dead, 145 injured in ongoing Parachinar tribal conflict

PARACHINAR - Clashes between two rival tribes in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have resulted in the death of 30 individuals over the past five days.

The conflict erupted over a land dispute, leading to widespread violence across various areas, according to police sources.

Local sources have reported that 145 people have been injured in the ongoing skirmishes. Additionally, several missiles were fired at Parachinar and Sadda city, exacerbating the situation.

Heavy contingents of police and security forces have been deployed in the affected areas to maintain order.

Member of National Assembly, Engineer Hamid Hussain, stated that hospitals and local markets are running out of medical supplies due to the prolonged conflict.

Provincial Assembly Member Ali Hadi Irfani has called for immediate government intervention to enforce a ceasefire and restore peace in the region.