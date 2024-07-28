30 dead, 145 injured in ongoing Parachinar tribal conflict

PARACHINAR - Clashes between two rival tribes in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have resulted in the death of 30 individuals over the past five days.
The conflict erupted over a land dispute, leading to widespread violence across various areas, according to police sources.
Local sources have reported that 145 people have been injured in the ongoing skirmishes. Additionally, several missiles were fired at Parachinar and Sadda city, exacerbating the situation.
Heavy contingents of police and security forces have been deployed in the affected areas to maintain order.
Member of National Assembly, Engineer Hamid Hussain, stated that hospitals and local markets are running out of medical supplies due to the prolonged conflict.
Provincial Assembly Member Ali Hadi Irfani has called for immediate government intervention to enforce a ceasefire and restore peace in the region.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 28, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
