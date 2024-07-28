Throw and Grow: PTC, CDA join forces to enhance Margalla Hills' greenery

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) Limited and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) have teamed up for a joint initiative called 'Throw and Grow' to enhance the greenery of Islamabad's iconic Margalla hills.

This campaign aims to involve hikers and visitors in contributing to the region's ecological growth. Seed balls made from native species such as Sukhchain, Pine, and others are being offered at the entrance points of Trail 3 and Trail 5. Participants will receive guidance on dispersing the seed balls during their hike, making the most of the favourable Monsoon season for rapid germination.

PTC has a strong track record of community-focused activities and operates six nurseries across Pakistan, including two in Islamabad. Through its afforestation program, PTC has planted and distributed over 150 million saplings since 1981. This year, PTC aims to donate and plant over 2.5 million saplings across Pakistan to support afforestation efforts.

Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) urges people from all walks of life to join the 'Throw and Grow' movement and contribute to the beauty and biodiversity of the Margalla Hills.