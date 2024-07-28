Heartless mother kills 9-day-old daughter over desire for a son

NEW DELHI - In a shocking incident, a heartless mother in India has killed her 9-day-old daughter due to her desire for a son. The incident took place in the suburbs of the capital, New Delhi.

According to Indian media reports, the 22-year-old woman mercilessly slit the throat of her newborn daughter. The horrific act was brought to light when the husband, Govinda, reported the murder to the local police station.

Police revealed that upon receiving the complaint, they immediately went to the family's home. Upon arrival, they found the newborn baby lying in a pool of blood in one room, while the mother was in another room.

During interrogation, the woman confessed that she did not want a daughter and thus decided to kill her. The police have arrested the woman and confiscated the knife used in the murder.

This tragic incident highlights the deep-rooted issue of gender preference and the extreme measures some individuals take in pursuit of a male child. The investigation is ongoing, and the woman will face charges for her heinous crime.