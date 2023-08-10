American woman burps to break Guinness World Record

Louder than a lender, an electric handheld drill, and some motorcycles at full throttle, a Spotsylvania County woman broke Guinness World Record for the loudest burp by a female.

Kimberly Winter, a 33-year-old woman, bellowed a belch with a record-breaking 107.3 decibel burp in a “dead room.”

Winter’s burp broke the previously held record of 107 decibels by Elisa Cagnoni of Italy in 2009.

“How a lot of people get good at something is they’ve been doing it for a very long time,” Winter told InsideNova.

“And I’ve been burping for a very long time, so I just got really good at it, and I’m really loud for some reason … I thought there was other people out there like me. I didn’t think I was, you know, that loud. But I guess I am.”

“Winter primed her body for her record-breaking performance by eating breakfast and drinking coffee and beer,” according to Guinness World Records.

To achieve the record, Winter ended up in a ‘dead room’ — as in a sound-recording studios in order to eliminate reflected sound. She visited the studios of iHeartRadio station, where she burped live on-air on Elliot in the Morning.

Standing the required distance — 2.5 metres; 8 ft 2 in — away from the microphone , the "Burp Queen" let out a thunderous burp, breaking the record which had stood for 14 years.