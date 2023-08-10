Search

ViralWorld

American woman burps to break Guinness World Record

Noor Fatima 08:25 PM | 10 Aug, 2023
American woman burps to break Guinness World Record
Source: Guiness World Records (Website)

Louder than a lender, an electric handheld drill, and some motorcycles at full throttle, a Spotsylvania County woman broke Guinness World Record for the loudest burp by a female.

Kimberly Winter, a 33-year-old woman, bellowed a belch with a record-breaking 107.3 decibel burp in a “dead room.”

Winter’s burp broke the previously held record of 107 decibels by Elisa Cagnoni of Italy in 2009. 

“How a lot of people get good at something is they’ve been doing it for a very long time,” Winter told InsideNova.

“And I’ve been burping for a very long time, so I just got really good at it, and I’m really loud for some reason … I thought there was other people out there like me. I didn’t think I was, you know, that loud. But I guess I am.”

“Winter primed her body for her record-breaking performance by eating breakfast and drinking coffee and beer,” according to Guinness World Records. 

To achieve the record, Winter ended up in a ‘dead room’ — as in a sound-recording studios in order to eliminate reflected sound. She visited the studios of iHeartRadio station, where she burped live on-air on Elliot in the Morning.

Standing the required distance — 2.5 metres; 8 ft 2 in — away from the microphone , the "Burp Queen" let out a thunderous burp, breaking the record which had stood for 14 years.

Pakistan’s Nabeel Hasan sets Guinness World Record for great memory

Pakistan’s Nabeel Hasan sets Guinness World Record for great memory

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Unique protest: Islamabad woman dances in streets for ‘release of PTI chief’ (VIDEO)

01:05 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

Indian player fails to break Pakistani's challenge on live television

11:52 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

Arslan Ash again proves his dominance in Tekken world by winning EVO champion title for fourth time

09:42 AM | 7 Aug, 2023

World heritage in danger: Italy's popular tourist destination comes under UNESCO's scrutiny

08:42 PM | 3 Aug, 2023

Pakistan's Dilawar Khan wins gold at World Martial Arts Games

10:31 AM | 3 Aug, 2023

Dance video of Anju, the Indian woman who married Pakistani lover, goes viral

08:54 PM | 2 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Canada starts accepting PTE scores for Student Direct Stream

10:55 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 10, 2023

03:31 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 10, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293.7 296.85
Euro EUR 321.8 324.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373 376.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.6 82.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.9 78.7
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.08 767.08
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 40.05 40.45
Danish Krone DKK 42.13 42.53
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.56 36.91
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.18 937.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.6 63.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.96 175.96
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.08 28.38
Omani Riyal OMR 741.33 749.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.41 79.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.93 27.23
Swiss Franc CHF 326.47 328.97
Thai Bhat THB 8.18 8.33

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 10, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,200 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,501.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (10 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan | Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: