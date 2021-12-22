Afghan Taliban launches probe into 'disruption' of Pakistan Army's border fencing
KABUL – The Afghan Taliban have launched an investigation after their soldiers apparently disrupted Pakistani military's work of fencing the border between the two countries.
Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said they were investigating the incident.
Afghan defense ministry spokesman Enayatullah Khwarazmi confirmed to international media that Taliban soldiers stopped the Pakistani military from building the security fence along with the eastern province of Nangarhar on Sunday.
Playing down the incident, he said that everything was "now normal" at the border.
An unverified video circulated on social media showed Taliban soldiers had seized spools of barbed wire and a senior official engaging in heated argument with Pakistani soldiers.
Pakistan has completed security fencing at most parts of the 2,600km border, despite various attacks by militants from the other side of the border. The country launched the fencing at the border around four years ago and has completed 90 percent work on it.
The previous US-backed Afghan governments had been raising objections to the fencing, which is being erected by Pakistani forces to stop movement of militants.
Pakistan Army has yet to comment on the incident.
