Pakistan’s Nabeel Hasan sets Guinness World Record for great memory

ISLAMABAD – Nabeel Hasan from Karachi has broken the world record set by an Indian man for memorising the most three-digit flash numbers.

He set the new world record for recalling 40 three-digit flash numbers. The previous record was held by an Indian, who had memorized 37 three-digit flash numbers.

Hasan shared his achievement on LinkedIn, stating: “I am delighted to share I have once again etched my name in history by breaking another Guinness World Record”.

“On Tuesday, August 1st, I was officially confirmed to have achieved the title of "Most three-digit flash numbers memorized - 40 sets" that’s an astounding 120 numbers,” he added.

“I memorized 40 sets of random 3-digit flash numbers, with each set consisting of three numbers. These digits were rapidly flashed on the screen at the interval of 1 second, and with precision, I recalled them in the accurate sequence,” Hasan added.

Hasan has spent many years enhancing his memory skills through training with his coach Sania Alam at the Futuristic Learning Institute.

He has participated in several international mind sports competitions, including the World Memory Championships and in 2019 earned the title of Junior UK Memory Champion with a bronze medal in the UK Mind Mapping Championship.