Shehbaz launches Prime Minister's Digital Youth Hub Portal

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday inaugurated PM's Digital Youth Hub Portal, aimed at integrating all the programmes and government steps taken for development of youth.
Addressing the launching ceremony, he said the government is increasing the scope and reach of the Prime Minister's Youth Progamme in the entire country at fast pace.
Shehbaz assured that the government will utilise all available resources and take every possible step to empower the youth.
Live: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing inaugural ceremony of Digital Youth Hub in Islamabad. https://t.co/rqn61wG45l— Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) August 3, 2023
Under this programme, he added, high achiever youth are being provided loans on easy terms to earn their livelihood and so far 30 billion rupees loans have been disbursed among the talented deserved youth.
He went on to add that his government was also distributing laptops under this programme among talented students and so far laptops worth billions of rupees have been given to the students to get higher education.
"Now youth can get themselves register through this Digital Youth Hub Portal to get financial assistance and take advantage of the government programmes meant for their wellbeing," he announced.
Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja said the Portal will integrate all the steps and programmes launched across the country for youth development.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 3, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.9
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319
|322
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|370.2
|374
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.7
|77,4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.72
|769.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.96
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.56
|941.56
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.06
|180.06
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28,25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|743.89
|751.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.18
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.62
|332.12
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Karachi
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Quetta
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Attock
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Multan
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.