Shehbaz launches Prime Minister's Digital Youth Hub Portal

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday inaugurated PM's Digital Youth Hub Portal, aimed at integrating all the programmes and government steps taken for development of youth.

Addressing the launching ceremony, he said the government is increasing the scope and reach of the Prime Minister's Youth Progamme in the entire country at fast pace.

Shehbaz assured that the government will utilise all available resources and take every possible step to empower the youth.

Live: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing inaugural ceremony of Digital Youth Hub in Islamabad. https://t.co/rqn61wG45l — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) August 3, 2023

Under this programme, he added, high achiever youth are being provided loans on easy terms to earn their livelihood and so far 30 billion rupees loans have been disbursed among the talented deserved youth.

He went on to add that his government was also distributing laptops under this programme among talented students and so far laptops worth billions of rupees have been given to the students to get higher education.

"Now youth can get themselves register through this Digital Youth Hub Portal to get financial assistance and take advantage of the government programmes meant for their wellbeing," he announced.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja said the Portal will integrate all the steps and programmes launched across the country for youth development.